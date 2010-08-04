Details Emerge on Verizon’s Android FiOS TV Tablet

MULTIPLE CITIES: Verizon is working with Motorola on a tablet computer to compete with Apple’s iPad, The Financial Times reports. The device will have a 10-inch screen, FT said, and run on Google’s Android operating system. Android devices support Adobe Flash, unlike the iPad. Flash runs about 90 percent of the video online, FT notes.



Verizon started talking about creating a tablet computer earlier this year when the iPad was introduced. Three million iPads sold within 80 days of its introduction, and iSuppli projects that as many as 7 million will sell in 2010.



Reutersreported in May that Verizon was talking with Samsung, Motorola and LG about Android tablets. Images of a Motorola tablet leaked late last year. LG is on deck to launch an Android tablet later this year. (Press release requires translation.) Dell, Archos and Cisco all make Android tablets. Blackberry maker Research in Motion intends to have a tablet available in November, likely running on its own operating system. HP and Lenovo are also making tablets, though it’s not clear if they’ll run on Android.



Verizon’s version is expected to be endowed with FiOS TV, expanding that service’s reach beyond its 12.9 million-home fiber footprint.



GigaOm’s Ryan Lawlernotes how Verizon already possesses the wireless network to roll out tablet video, one getting a next-gen upgrade in November with the launch of LTE. Lawler says data rates will be 5 to 12 Mbps, adequate for HD video.



Launch could be as soon as this fall, FT said.



-- Deborah D. McAdams