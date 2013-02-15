Denver station deploys sophisticated mobile weather lab

KCNC-TV in Denver announced Feb. 5 the roll out of the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab, which the station says is Colorado’s first and most technologically sophisticated weather station on wheels.

“The Mobile Weather Lab is the first vehicle in the state that can travel anywhere and broadcast live pictures and weather data, instantly giving our reporters and photographers the ability to cover Colorado’s extreme weather conditions including tornadoes, blizzards and hail storms from even very remote locations so that viewers can have the most up-to-date and accurate reports,” said news director Tim Wieland.

The CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab is housed inside a new 2013 Chevrolet Suburban ¾-ton SUV that has been modified for off-road driving. The lab is loaded with some of the newest technology in the television industry offering in one mobile live truck more technological capability than all the TV station’s current live broadcast trucks combined.



Some of the unique features of the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab include the ability to measure wind speed, wind chill factors, precipitation, barometric pressure and solar intensity. Instant updates of current conditions while on the road, during a live broadcast, are available with the touch of a button.



The vehicle can contribute live reports from the field via microwave, satellite and bonded cellular technology. Reporters and photographers have the ability to show live video while the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab is in motion.