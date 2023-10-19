Densitron Plans U.S. Haptics Product Debut at NAB Show New York

CRAWLEY, U.K.—Densitron has announced that it will be showcasing its latest HMI and control system innovations at Booth 605 at the NAB Show New York. Highlighted products include the North American debut of the 2RU Haptics product, the new Jogdial encoder and their signature Control Panel Suite, which includes a complete range of solutions, ready to be used out of the box.

The products on display continue Densitron's focus at trade events in 2023 on supplying broadcast manufacturers and systems integrators (SIs) with modular solutions that can be easily incorporated into new and upgraded products.

As part of that effort, the provider of display, touch-based interfaces and specialized ODM+ outsourced product design and development for broadcast manufacturers will be showing its flagship IDS Control System and Control Panel Suite of finished products at the NAB Show New York.

Those products can be white-labelled by manufacturers to accelerate product development, or made available to SIs and end-users to enhance their studio operations. Powered by ARM or X86 processors, the panels can be used out of the box, while also offering the comprehensive configurability afforded by touch technology. All control panels can be deployed with Densitron’s control technology or loaded with the customer’s own preferred software.

“At NAB Show New York we will be underlining our ability to provide solutions that help broadcast manufacturers reduce their own R&D burdens and free up valuable resources to concentrate on core activities,” explained Pete Semerak, senior vice president of product at Densitron. “Making the decision to work with Densitron allows you to benefit from our reliable, highly-developed supply chain and talented engineers and manufacturing team, as well as superb bespoke solutions that combine the best of our intellectual property with your specifications and requirements.”

Tactile control and haptics constitutes another major element of Densitron’s development work, and this will also be well-represented at NAB, the company said.

Making its North American debut, the new 2RU Haptics product provides a ‘building block’ HMI that can be incorporated into vendors’ own designs. Presented to a rapturous reception at IBC 2023, the product’s success confirms the popularity of touch technology’s feedback and confirmation of its benefits across broadcast media, Densitron reported.

Finally, Densitron will present its Jogdial encoder following a positive response at IBC and the NAB Show earlier this year. Available in both 1 and 2 knob forms, the Jogdial enhances the tactile experience for Densitron’s 2RU rack-mounted range, providing a vital new component in ongoing efforts to enrich the tactile experience of future sets.

“This event is an invaluable meeting point for customers, including those on the East Coast, and a welcome opportunity to present our latest innovations in control and haptics,” said Mark Price, senior vice president of Densitron Broadcast Sales. “This year, we expect it to help us both consolidate existing partnerships and establish new ones with manufacturers in North America. It will also serve as a touchpoint for us as we begin to chart a course that leads to the NAB Show in Las Vegas next April.”