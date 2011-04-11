DekTec Unveils Compact Satellite Receiver



LAS VEGAS: DekTec is expanding its network appliance range with the DTE-3137 Networked DVB-S2 Satellite Receiver. This compact device incorporates convenient Power-over-Ethernet technology to obsolete the need for an external power supply. The device supports DVB-S2 including 16-APSK and 32-APSK constellations, as well as legacy DVB-S signals.



Legacy and modern broadcast equipment can be served with simultaneous output over ASI and IP. The IP port supports SMPTE 2022-1/2 with 2D FEC encoder for robust transport over IP. The LNB can be powered from PoE. The hardware is controlled by a web-browser-based dashboard. Standard SNMP offers remote control of the unit and error reporting to an SNMP manager. The front of the unit displays Mode, Carrier, Frequency, SNR, BER, and IP/MAC address for verification of the signal input(s). The unit accommodates up to 24 modules in 3RU rack space. It’s on display in ooth SU6202 at the 2011 NAB Show in Las Vegas this week.



