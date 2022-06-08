Dejero Supports Cross-Country Bike Tour For Parkinson’s With Streaming Capability

WATERLOO, Canada—Dejero is providing connectivity and live video solutions for the Spinning Wheels Tour, dubbed by organizers as “A Cross Canada Parkinson’s Journey.”

The company’s technology will be used to equip three inspiring cyclists to live stream their adventures from any location regardless of the terrain during the cycling tour, which begins June 25 in Victoria, British Columbia, and ends sometime in September more than 1,700 miles away in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Dejero said.

The cycling team will rely on the Dejero Gateway network aggregation device for reliable internet connectivity to support live streaming throughout the trip. The Dejero LivePlus mobile app with the company’s Smart Blending Technology will enable live transmission of low-latency video over smartphones during the ride, the company said.

The three-member team, which calls itself the “Rigid Riders,” will live stream to their YouTube and Facebook channels from GoPro cameras mounted on their bikes, a dash cam in their support vehicle and a large format camera to interview other riders and the people they meet along the way, it said.

A regular weekly live show, which will include footage from the previous week to chronicle the journey, will also be streamed on their social media channels, it said.

“With Dejero onboard, we don’t need to worry about finding a hotspot or Wi-Fi connection at the next hotel or cafe in order to broadcast live or think about the cell network coverage and cost of the data packages as we go,” said Mike Loghrin, who is responsible for live streaming during the tour.



“We have no restrictions when it comes to capturing the action at any point of the journey — whether we’re in the Canadian Rockies, riding through prairies, crossing rivers, on the coast, in the most remote or crowded of locations; we can literally live stream whenever we want to.”

The cyclists will carry a Dejero GateWay M656 network aggregation device in the support vehicle accompanying them on the journey. Incorporating Dejero’s Smart Blending Technology, the gateway will combine connectivity from various cell network providers with two SIM cards for each network, the company said.

The gateway, which has six wireless modems, will create a network of networks to provide enhanced reliability, expanded coverage and greater bandwidth to ensure uninterrupted live streaming regardless of location, it said.

Riders in the Spinning Wheels Tour will cycle six days per week, covering just over 93 miles a day. The tour is intended to raise awareness about the Parkinson’s Disease and to raise $200,000 CAD.

“It’s so important that we make connections with communities as we go. Being able to regularly share what we’re going through, stream video and edit on the fly will really engage and uplift our supporters in a way we didn’t think possible before,” said Rigid Riders co-founder Steve Iseman. “Without Dejero, we would still be trying to figure this out. Now, the range of content we can create from just about anywhere, plus the quality of the content, is going to be phenomenal.”