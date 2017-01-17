Dejero at the Ready for Trump’s Inauguration

WASHINGTON—This Friday, President-Elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the U.S., and Dejero will be on hand to capture it for its domestic and international customers. Broadcasters from Los Angeles to Japan will reportedly be utilizing Dejero’s Live+ range of IP newsgathering equipment for the 2017 presidential inauguration.

Dejero will offer a range of IP newsgathering gear, including its EnGo and GoBox mobile transmitters for the transportation of live IP video. The Live+ platform will do so by bonding all available IP networks including cellular, Wi-Fi, and satellite for high-quality, low-latency video.

In addition, Dejero is planning on deploying private Wi-Fi hotspots to ensure coverage at different areas like the parade route, White House, the South and North Lawn, the National Mall, and the Korean War Veterans Memorial.

Broadcasters covering the event will be able to use Dejero’s Live+ Control cloud management tool to monitor and route feeds and remotely manage equipment in the field.