Dejero Announces ISO Quality Management Certification

WATERLOO, Canada—Dejero has received ISO 9001:2005 certification in recognition of its quality management system as relates to design, development, realization, information assurance and support of its products and services, the company said today.

ISO 9001:2005 is recognized around the world as a quality management standard. Published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), it is based on a number of quality management principles, including a strong customer focus, the commitment of top management, an outlined process-based approach and continual improvement. Perry Johnson Registrars issued the certification.

“Meeting and exceeding our customer’s high standards, as well as conforming to regulatory and statutory requirements is a key driver behind the success of our business and the Dejero brand,” said Dejero CEO Bruce Anderson. “The dedication and time spent in order to achieve the ISO 9001:2015 certification is a testament to our dedicated staff and it further solidifies our ongoing commitment to reliability, quality assurance and safety across all of our operations. Reaching these globally recognized standards ultimately adds value to our customer’s overall experience.”