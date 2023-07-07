Deepdub Launches Deepdub GO

TEL AVIV, Israel—Deepdub has launched Deepdub GO, a new AI-powered audio-video localization and creation platform for businesses, advertising agencies, online learning platforms, and content creators.

Deepdub initially developed its proprietary AI technology for the entertainment industry and has collaborated with Hollywood studios on dozens of film and television projects, including shows that are currently streaming on Hulu and Amazon Prime. With the launch of Deepdub GO, the company is now bringing high-quality and scalable video localization to a wide range of additional industries, the company said.

Deepdub GO lets creators use their own voice for dubbing in 65 languages. The company says it is a “first-of-a-kind” system that offers emotion-prompting AI to provide control over vocal emotional expression.

"The vast majority of content today can only be viewed by a tiny sliver of the world's population," said Ofir Krakowski, CEO and co-founder of Deepdub. "There's tremendous value that can be unlocked by bringing educational, business and human interest content to a global audience. While auto-generated subtitles help, they aren't engaging, aren't accessible to many, and are entirely unsuited for many forms of content like, for example, fitness videos."

The new Deepdub Go platform is designed make it easier to localize content with a system that delivers both excellent voice quality and emotional resonance. It's equipped with human-like sound, first-of-its-kind emotion-prompting and voice-guiding technology, and a robust composer for high-quality voice cloning. The professional platform's capabilities extend to editing voice characteristics, languages, and translations, in addition to other powerful editing features such as controlling duration and word count for lip-sync adjustment. In addition to cloning the original voice, users can choose from thousands of platform voices across 65 languages to match any style, the company reported.

Deepdub GO gives content creators fine-grained control over the emotional expressivity of the generated audio through "emotion prompting" — a novel approach that utilizes a custom large language model (LLM), allowing users to steer the performance via textual prompts. Additionally, the platform enables control through "voice guiding" — a technique developed by Deepdub to achieve theatrical-grade results for Hollywood movies. Users can provide a voice recording to act as a guide for the desired emotional expressivity of the AI-generated audio, the company explained.

"For the first time ever, professional-level dubbing is available for any type of content, whether it's a corporate training video, a university course, or an influencer's video," said Krakowski. "Deepdub GO is an enabler of global storytelling, allowing content creators to resonate with their audiences in a deeper, more personal way. With our studio platform, creators can amplify the potential reach of every piece of content beyond traditional geographical and linguistic boundaries."

Users simply upload their videos to the Deepdub GO platform, choose the video style and desired languages, and the video is available for download shortly. The end-to-end process includes automatic transcription, translation, voice generation, and audio mixing. Users have full control over every step in the process, and can make edits and adjustments according to their needs. Deepdub GO is also available as an API, enabling integration into existing tools and automated workflows.