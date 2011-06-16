Deadline Extended for 2 GHz Broadband Public Notice Responses



The FCC extended the deadline for comments in the Public Notice Spectrum Task Force Invites Technical Input on Approaches to Maximize Broadband Use of Fixed/Mobile Spectrum Allocations in the 2GHz Range.



The deadline for comments is now set for July 18, 2011, with replies due by Aug. 1, 2011. The extension was requested by CTIA and Sprint-Nextel.



In the request Sprint stated the proceeding "raises several novel, far-reaching proposals and concepts . . . including particularly intricate technical and interference issues," and said that an additional 30 days would "facilitate the development of a full and informed record."



The FCC Spectrum Task Force suggested allowing stand-alone terrestrial services in the mobile satellite service (MSS) 2 GHz bands (some adjacent to 2 GHz BAS operations), and possible pairing of AWS bands. The Public Notice also requested comment on what to do with MSS incumbents. See FCC seeks input on 2 GHz Broadband in the May 26, 2011 RF Report for more details.



