Trending

Dates and events you need to know

SMPTE DCS Conference
Dates: April 9-10
Location: Las Vegas Convention Center
The SMPTE will hold its annual DCS Conference at the 2011 NAB Show. This year's event is entitled "Advances in Images and Sound: 3D, 4K, and Beyond."
For more information, visit http://www.smpte.org/events/DCS2011.

2011 NAB Show
Dates: April 9-14
Location: Las Vegas
For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.

IBC 2011
Date: Sept. 8-13
Location: RAI Amsterdam
For more information, visit http://www.ibc.org.

NAB Small Market Group Roundtable
Date: Sept. 22
Location: Austin, TX
For more information, visit http://www.nab.org/events/overview.asp?id=2273.


NAB Small Market Television Exchange
Date: September 22-24
Location: Austin
For more information, visit http://www.nab.org/events/overview.asp?id=2024.

SBE National Meeting
Date: Sept. 27-28
Location: Columbus, OH
For more information, visit http://www.sbe.org.

SBE Chapter 22 Regional Convention
Date: Oct. 5
Location: Verona, NY
For more information, visit http://www.sbe22expo.org/.

SBE Chapter 24 Regional Convention
Date: Oct. 11-13
Location: Madison, WI
For more information, visit http://www.sbe24.org/.

NAB Futures Summit
Date: Oct. 26-28
Location: Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay, CA
For more information, visit http://www.nab.org/events/overview.asp?id=1895.