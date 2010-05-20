Dates and events you need to know

FCC Media Bureau workshop on media ownership

Date: May 21, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Stanford University, Dinkelspiel Auditorium

The forum, which is open to the public, will focus on the impact of new media on broadcast stations.

MegaTV petition for waiver of FCC network representation rule

Comment date: June 7

Reply comment date: June 22

MegaTV has filed a petition seeking a waiver of Section 73.658(i) of the Commission’s rules (47 C.F.R. §73.658(i)) prohibiting broadcast stations from being represented in the spot TV ad sales market by their affiliated networks.

Comment, reply comment dates for Fourth FNPRM in CableCard proceeding

Comment Date: June 14

Reply Comment Date: June 28

Location: Washington, D.C.

Comment and reply comment deadlines have been set for the Fourth Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking in the CableCard proceeding.

Revised pleading schedule for FCC review of Comcast acquisition of NBCU

Dates: Various, beginning June 21

Location: FCC Headquarters, Washington, D.C.

The FCC has revised deadlines in the matter of assignment and control transfer of FCC licenses in the acquisition of NBCU by Comcast. The revised dates are:

Deadline for filing comments and petitions to deny: June 21

Deadline for filing responses to comments and oppositions to petitions: July 21

Deadline for filing replies to responses or oppositions: Aug. 5

Montana Broadcasters Association 2010 Annual Convention

Date: June 26-27

Location: Grouse Mountain Lodge, Whitefish, MT

For more information, visit www.mtbroadcasters.org.

Texas Association of Broadcasters Annual Convention and Trade Show

Date: Aug. 11-12

Location: Renaissance Austin Hotel, Austin TX

For more information, visit www.tab.org.

IBC 2010 Conference and Exhibitions

Conference Dates: Sept. 9-14

Exhibit Dates: Sept. 10-14

Location: RAI Center, Amsterdam, The Netherlands

NAB Small Market Television Exchange

Date: Sept. 23-25

Location: Hyatt Regency Resort and Gainey Ranch, Scottsdale, AZ

For more information, visit: http://www.nab.org/events/overview.asp?id=2024

SBE National Meeting/SBE Chapter 22 Broadcast & Technology Expo

Date: Oct. 5-6

Location: Verona, NY

For more information, visit www.sbe22.org.

Alaska Broadcasters Association Convention 2010

Date: Nov. 4-5

Location: Anchorage Hilton Hotel, Anchorage, AK

SBE Chapter 11 Ennes Workshop

Date: Nov. 10

Location: Worcester, MA

For more information, visit http://www.sbe11.org/.