Dates and events you need to know
FCC Media Bureau workshop on media ownership
Date: May 21, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: Stanford University, Dinkelspiel Auditorium
The forum, which is open to the public, will focus on the impact of new media on broadcast stations.
For more information, visit: www.fcc.gov.
MegaTV petition for waiver of FCC network representation rule
Comment date: June 7
Reply comment date: June 22
MegaTV has filed a petition seeking a waiver of Section 73.658(i) of the Commission’s rules (47 C.F.R. §73.658(i)) prohibiting broadcast stations from being represented in the spot TV ad sales market by their affiliated networks.
For more information, visit: www.fcc.gov.
Comment, reply comment dates for Fourth FNPRM in CableCard proceeding
Comment Date: June 14
Reply Comment Date: June 28
Location: Washington, D.C.
Comment and reply comment deadlines have been set for the Fourth Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking in the CableCard proceeding.
For more information, visit: www.fcc.gov.
Revised pleading schedule for FCC review of Comcast acquisition of NBCU
Dates: Various, beginning June 21
Location: FCC Headquarters, Washington, D.C.
The FCC has revised deadlines in the matter of assignment and control transfer of FCC licenses in the acquisition of NBCU by Comcast. The revised dates are:
Deadline for filing comments and petitions to deny: June 21
Deadline for filing responses to comments and oppositions to petitions: July 21
Deadline for filing replies to responses or oppositions: Aug. 5
Montana Broadcasters Association 2010 Annual Convention
Date: June 26-27
Location: Grouse Mountain Lodge, Whitefish, MT
For more information, visit www.mtbroadcasters.org.
Texas Association of Broadcasters Annual Convention and Trade Show
Date: Aug. 11-12
Location: Renaissance Austin Hotel, Austin TX
For more information, visit www.tab.org.
IBC 2010 Conference and Exhibitions
Conference Dates: Sept. 9-14
Exhibit Dates: Sept. 10-14
Location: RAI Center, Amsterdam, The Netherlands
NAB Small Market Television Exchange
Date: Sept. 23-25
Location: Hyatt Regency Resort and Gainey Ranch, Scottsdale, AZ
For more information, visit: http://www.nab.org/events/overview.asp?id=2024
SBE National Meeting/SBE Chapter 22 Broadcast & Technology Expo
Date: Oct. 5-6
Location: Verona, NY
For more information, visit www.sbe22.org.
Alaska Broadcasters Association Convention 2010
Date: Nov. 4-5
Location: Anchorage Hilton Hotel, Anchorage, AK
SBE Chapter 11 Ennes Workshop
Date: Nov. 10
Location: Worcester, MA
For more information, visit http://www.sbe11.org/.
