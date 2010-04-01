Dates and events you need to know

NAB 2010

Date: April 12-15

Location: Las Vegas, NV

For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.

National Translator Association 2010 Convention

Date: May 14-16

Location: Eldorado Hotel, Reno NV

For more information, visit www.tvfmtranslators.com.

Montana Broadcasters Association 2010 Annual Convention

Date: June 26-27

Location: Grouse Mountain Lodge, Whitefish, MT

For more information, visit www.mtbroadcasters.org.

Texas Association of Broadcasters Annual Convention and Trade Show

Date: Aug. 11-12

Location: Renaissance Austin Hotel, Austin TX

For more information, visit www.tab.org.

SBE National Meeting/SBE Chapter 22 Broadcast & Technology Expo

Date: Oct. 5-6

Location: Verona, NY

For more information, visit www.sbe22.org.

Alaska Broadcasters Association Convention 2010

Date: Nov. 4-5

Location: Anchorage Hilton Hotel, Anchorage, AK

SBE Chapter 11 Ennes Workshop

Date: Nov. 10

Location: Worcester, MA

For more information, visit http://www.sbe11.org/.