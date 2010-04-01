Dates and events you need to know
NAB 2010
Date: April 12-15
Location: Las Vegas, NV
For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.
National Translator Association 2010 Convention
Date: May 14-16
Location: Eldorado Hotel, Reno NV
For more information, visit www.tvfmtranslators.com.
Montana Broadcasters Association 2010 Annual Convention
Date: June 26-27
Location: Grouse Mountain Lodge, Whitefish, MT
For more information, visit www.mtbroadcasters.org.
Texas Association of Broadcasters Annual Convention and Trade Show
Date: Aug. 11-12
Location: Renaissance Austin Hotel, Austin TX
For more information, visit www.tab.org.
SBE National Meeting/SBE Chapter 22 Broadcast & Technology Expo
Date: Oct. 5-6
Location: Verona, NY
For more information, visit www.sbe22.org.
Alaska Broadcasters Association Convention 2010
Date: Nov. 4-5
Location: Anchorage Hilton Hotel, Anchorage, AK
SBE Chapter 11 Ennes Workshop
Date: Nov. 10
Location: Worcester, MA
For more information, visit http://www.sbe11.org/.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox