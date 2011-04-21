Dates and events you need to know
Broadcast Television Bands NPRM
Reply comments deadline: April 25
For more information, visit www.fcc.gov.
FCC Earthquake Preparedness Forum
Date: May 3
Location: FCC headquarters, Washington, D.C.
For more information visit www.fcc.gov.
CSRIC membership nominations
Deadline: May 13
Those wishing to be considered for membership on the Communications Security, Reliability, and Interoperability Council and those wishing to nominate someone else should notify the commission on or before the May 13 deadline.
Send nominations and expressions of interest to: lisa.fowlkes@fcc.gov.
IBC 2011
Date: Sept. 8-13
Location: RAI Amsterdam
For more information, visit http://www.ibc.org.
NAB Small Market Group Roundtable
Date: Sept. 22
Location: Austin, TX
For more information, visit http://www.nab.org/events/overview.asp?id=2273.
NAB Small Market Television Exchange
Date: September 22-24
Location: Austin
For more information, visit http://www.nab.org/events/overview.asp?id=2024.
SBE National Meeting
Date: Sept. 27-28
Location: Columbus, OH
For more information, visit http://www.sbe.org.
SBE Chapter 22 Regional Convention
Date: Oct. 5
Location: Verona, NY
For more information, visit http://www.sbe22expo.org/.
SBE Chapter 24 Regional Convention
Date: Oct. 11-13
Location: Madison, WI
For more information, visit http://www.sbe24.org/.
NAB Futures Summit
Date: Oct. 26-28
Location: Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay, CA
For more information, visit http://www.nab.org/events/overview.asp?id=1895.
