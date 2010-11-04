Dates and events you need to know

Alaska Broadcasters Association Convention 2010

Date: Nov. 4-5

Location: Anchorage Hilton Hotel, Anchorage, AK

FCC Open Developer Day

Date: Nov. 8

Location: FCC Headquarters, Washington, D.C.

The Open Developer Day will promote collaboration between Web developers in the public and private sectors in furthering the commission’s goals of encouraging citizen participation.

For more information, visit www.fcc.gov.

New England Ennes Workshop

Date: Nov. 10

Location: DCU Center, Worcester, MA

For more information, visit http://www.sbe11.org/.

FCC Capitalization Strategies Workshop

Date: Nov. 12

Location: FCC Headquarters, Washington, D.C.

The FCC Office of Communications Business Opportunities will host the workshop, which is intended for small, minority and women-owned businesses.

For more information, visit www.fcc.gov.

FCC comment date for 2012 World Radiocommunications Conference recommendations

Comment Deadline: Nov. 12

For more information, visit www.fcc.gov.

LPDTV Transition FNPRM comment, reply comment deadlines

The FCC is seeking comment on a number of issues related to completing the transition of low power television (LPTV) stations from analog to digital transmission.

Comments due: Dec. 17

Reply comments due: Jan. 18

2011 International CES

Dates: Jan. 6-9

Location: Las Vegas

For more information, visit www.cesweb.org.

2011 NAB Show

Dates: April 9-14

Location: Las Vegas

For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.