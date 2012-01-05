Dateline
Spring 2012 technical forum submission deadline
Date: Jan. 6, 2012
The 2012 Spring Technical Forum, a collaborative effort of the NCTA, SCTE and CableLabs, is inviting submissions for the event’s peer-reviewed compendium of advancements making up the Spring Technical Forum.
For more information, visit http://www.springtechforum.com/Submit/.
Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking deadlines on TV broadcast licensee disclosure requirements
Comment deadline: Dec. 22, 2011
Reply comment deadline: Jan. 6, 2012
For more information, visit www.fcc.gov.
South Carolina Broadcasters Association (SCBA) 2012 Convention
Date: Jan. 19-20, 2012
Location: Embassy Suites Hotel, Columbia, SC
For more information, visit www.scba.net.
Deadline for comments on waiver requests extending white space database protection to certain TV receive sites
The commission is seeking comments on 17 waiver requests that would allow registration of LPTV and MVPD TV receive sites in the white space database.
Comments due: Jan. 30, 2012
Reply comments due: Feb. 14, 2012
For more information, visit www.fcc.gov.
National Religious Broadcasters (NRB) 2012 Convention
Date: Feb. 18-21, 2012
Location: Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center, Nashville, TN
For more information, visit www.nrbconvention.org.
Great Lakes Broadcasting 2012 Conference and Expo
Date: March 13-14, 2012
Location: Lansing, MI
For more information, visit www.michmab.com.
2012 NAB Show
Date: April 16-19, 2012
Location: Las Vegas
For more information, visit www.nabshow.com
National Translator Association (NTA) 2012 Annual Convention
Date: May 17-19, 2012
Location: Crowne Plaza Hotel & Resort, Albuquerque, NM
For more information, visit www.tvfmtranslators.com.
New Mexico Broadcasters Association (NMBA) 2012 and SBE Convention
Date: June 10, 2012
Location: Marriott Hotel & Resort Uptown, Albuquerque, NM
For more information, visit www.newmexicobroadcasters.org.
Texas Association of Broadcasters (TAB) 2012 Annual Convention and Trade Show
Date: Aug. 8-9, 2012
Location: Renaissance Austin Hotel, Austin, TX
For more information, visit www.tab.org.
IBC 2012
Date: Sept. 7-11, 2012
Location: RAI Convention Center, Amsterdam, Netherlands
For more information, visit www.ibc.org.
Central Canada Broadcast Engineers (CCBE) 2012 Annual Convention
Date: Sept. 20-23, 2012
Location: Horseshoe Valley Resort & Conference Center, Barrie, Ontario
For more information, visit www.ccbe.ca.
SBE 22 Broadcast and Technology Expo and SBE National Meeting
Date: Oct. 4, 2012
Location: Event Center at Turning Stone Resort & Casino, Verona, NY
For more information, visit www.sbe22.org.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox