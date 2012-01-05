Spring 2012 technical forum submission deadline

Date: Jan. 6, 2012

The 2012 Spring Technical Forum, a collaborative effort of the NCTA, SCTE and CableLabs, is inviting submissions for the event’s peer-reviewed compendium of advancements making up the Spring Technical Forum.

For more information, visit http://www.springtechforum.com/Submit/.

Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking deadlines on TV broadcast licensee disclosure requirements

Comment deadline: Dec. 22, 2011

Reply comment deadline: Jan. 6, 2012

For more information, visit www.fcc.gov.

South Carolina Broadcasters Association (SCBA) 2012 Convention

Date: Jan. 19-20, 2012

Location: Embassy Suites Hotel, Columbia, SC

For more information, visit www.scba.net.

Deadline for comments on waiver requests extending white space database protection to certain TV receive sites

The commission is seeking comments on 17 waiver requests that would allow registration of LPTV and MVPD TV receive sites in the white space database.

Comments due: Jan. 30, 2012

Reply comments due: Feb. 14, 2012

For more information, visit www.fcc.gov.

National Religious Broadcasters (NRB) 2012 Convention

Date: Feb. 18-21, 2012

Location: Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center, Nashville, TN

For more information, visit www.nrbconvention.org.

Great Lakes Broadcasting 2012 Conference and Expo

Date: March 13-14, 2012

Location: Lansing, MI

For more information, visit www.michmab.com.

2012 NAB Show

Date: April 16-19, 2012

Location: Las Vegas

For more information, visit www.nabshow.com

National Translator Association (NTA) 2012 Annual Convention

Date: May 17-19, 2012

Location: Crowne Plaza Hotel & Resort, Albuquerque, NM

For more information, visit www.tvfmtranslators.com.

New Mexico Broadcasters Association (NMBA) 2012 and SBE Convention

Date: June 10, 2012

Location: Marriott Hotel & Resort Uptown, Albuquerque, NM

For more information, visit www.newmexicobroadcasters.org.

Texas Association of Broadcasters (TAB) 2012 Annual Convention and Trade Show

Date: Aug. 8-9, 2012

Location: Renaissance Austin Hotel, Austin, TX

For more information, visit www.tab.org.

IBC 2012

Date: Sept. 7-11, 2012

Location: RAI Convention Center, Amsterdam, Netherlands

For more information, visit www.ibc.org.

Central Canada Broadcast Engineers (CCBE) 2012 Annual Convention

Date: Sept. 20-23, 2012

Location: Horseshoe Valley Resort & Conference Center, Barrie, Ontario

For more information, visit www.ccbe.ca.

SBE 22 Broadcast and Technology Expo and SBE National Meeting

Date: Oct. 4, 2012

Location: Event Center at Turning Stone Resort & Casino, Verona, NY

For more information, visit www.sbe22.org.