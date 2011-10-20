Dateline
2012 NAB Show call for speakers
Deadline: Oct. 21
The organizers of the 2012 NAB Show have published a call for speakers. They are encouraging those interested in presenting to submit presentation or session proposals. Emphasis areas include broadcast engineering, broadcast management and strategy, content creation and commerce, military and government applications.
For more information, visit www.nab.org.
NAB Futures Summit
Date: Oct. 26-28
Location: Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay, CA
For more information, visit http://www.nab.org/events/overview.asp?id=1895.
FCC Open Meeting
Date: Oct. 27
Location: FCC headquarters, Washington, D.C.
For more information, visit: www.fcc.gov.
FCC Video Programming Accessibility Advisory Committee Meeting
Date: Nov. 1, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: FCC Headquarters, Washington, D.C.
For more information, visit: www.fcc.gov.
OMVC/Broadcast Engineering Mobile DTV Summit
Date: Nov. 17
Location: Castaway Restaurant and Meeting Center, Burbank
For more information, visit: http://broadcastengineering.com/events/mobilelive/?cid=mobilefall300x250
FCC Form 323 filing deadline
Date: Dec. 1
For more information, visit www.fcc.gov.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox