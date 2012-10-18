NAB Show 2013 Call for Speakers

Deadline: Oct. 19, 2012

The National Association of Broadcasters has put out a call for speakers for its 2013 annual convention in Las Vegas, April 6-11, 2013. Interested parties should submit technical paper or session proposals conforming to the trade association’s guidelines.

For more information visit http://www.nabshow.com/2013/education/speaking_opportunities/default.asp.

SMPTE 2012 Annual Technical Conference & Exposition

Date: Oct. 23-25, 2012

Location: Hollywood, CA.

The event will kick off with a pre-conference symposium Oct. 22 on high frame rates for digital cameras.

For more information visit https://www.smpte.org/atc2012.

FCCLearning Everything About Reverse-Auctions Now Program Workshop

Date: Oct. 26, 2012

Location: FCC Headquarters, Washington, D.C.

The LEARN workshop will examine proposed auction designs, the mechanics of participation, and station eligibility.

For more information visit: www.fcc.gov.

Alaska Broadcasters Association (ABA ) Convention

Date: Nov. 8-9, 2012

Location: Anchorage Marriot Hotel, Anchorage, AK

For more information visit www.alaskabroadcasters.org.

NAB Futures

Date: Nov. 11-13, 2012

Location: Laguna Beach, CA

An NAB conference focused on business issues. This members-only conference focuses on future developments that may impact near-term business.

For more information visit http://www.nab.org/events/overview.asp?id=1895.

ATSC, SBE loudness conference

Date: Nov. 13, 2012

Location: Turner Broadcasting, Atlanta

The daylong seminar will offer an in-depth tutorial on the ATSC A/85 Recommended Practice.

For more information visit http://www.atsc.org/cms/index.php/communications/seminars/299-2012-atsc-audio-seminars.

Satellite Interference Reduction Group Annual Conference

Date: Nov. 17-20, 2012

Location: Dubai, UAE

For more information visit http://www.satirg.org/Conference2012.asp.

Western Association of Broadcast Engineers (WABE ) 2012 Annual Convention

Date: Nov. 18-20, 2012

Location: Hyatt Regency Hotel, Calgary, Alberta, Canada

For more information visit www.wabe.ca.

2013 NAB Show

Date: April 6-11, 2013

Location: Las Vegas, NV.

For more information visit http://www.nabshow.com/2013/.