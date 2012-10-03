SBE 22 Broadcast & Technology Expo & SBE National Meeting

Date: Oct. 11, 2012

Location: Event Center at Turning Stone Resort & Casino, Verona, NY

For more information visit www.sbe22.org.

NAB Show 2013 Call for Speakers

Deadline: Oct. 19

The National Association of Broadcasters has put out a call for speakers for its 2013 annual convention in Las Vegas, April 6-11, 2013. Interested parties should submit technical paper or session proposals conforming to the trade association’s guidelines.

For more information visit http://www.nabshow.com/2013/education/speaking_opportunities/default.asp.

SMPTE 2012 Annual Technical Conference & Exposition

Date: Oct. 23-25

Location: Hollywood, CA.

The event will kick off with a pre-conference symposium Oct. 22 on high frame rates for digital cameras.

For more information visit https://www.smpte.org/atc2012.

ABA (Alaska Broadcasters Association) Convention

Date: Nov. 8-9

Location: Anchorage Marriot Hotel, Anchorage, AK

For more information visit www.alaskabroadcasters.org.

NAB Futures

Date: Nov. 11-13

Location: Laguna Beach, CA

An NAB conference focused on business issues. This members-only conference focuses on future developments that may impact near-term business.

For more information visit http://www.nab.org/events/overview.asp?id=1895.

Satellite Interference Reduction Group Annual Conference

Date: Nov. 17-20

Location: Dubai, UAE

For more information visit http://www.satirg.org/Conference2012.asp.

WABE (Western Association of Broadcast Engineers) 2012 Annual Convention

Date: Nov. 18-20

Location: Hyatt Regency Hotel, Calgary, Alberta, Canada

For more information visit www.wabe.ca.

2013 NAB Show

Date: April 6-11, 2013

Location: Las Vegas, NV.

For more information visit http://www.nabshow.com/2013/.