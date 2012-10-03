Dateline
SBE 22 Broadcast & Technology Expo & SBE National Meeting
Date: Oct. 11, 2012
Location: Event Center at Turning Stone Resort & Casino, Verona, NY
For more information visit www.sbe22.org.
NAB Show 2013 Call for Speakers
Deadline: Oct. 19
The National Association of Broadcasters has put out a call for speakers for its 2013 annual convention in Las Vegas, April 6-11, 2013. Interested parties should submit technical paper or session proposals conforming to the trade association’s guidelines.
For more information visit http://www.nabshow.com/2013/education/speaking_opportunities/default.asp.
SMPTE 2012 Annual Technical Conference & Exposition
Date: Oct. 23-25
Location: Hollywood, CA.
The event will kick off with a pre-conference symposium Oct. 22 on high frame rates for digital cameras.
For more information visit https://www.smpte.org/atc2012.
ABA (Alaska Broadcasters Association) Convention
Date: Nov. 8-9
Location: Anchorage Marriot Hotel, Anchorage, AK
For more information visit www.alaskabroadcasters.org.
NAB Futures
Date: Nov. 11-13
Location: Laguna Beach, CA
An NAB conference focused on business issues. This members-only conference focuses on future developments that may impact near-term business.
For more information visit http://www.nab.org/events/overview.asp?id=1895.
Satellite Interference Reduction Group Annual Conference
Date: Nov. 17-20
Location: Dubai, UAE
For more information visit http://www.satirg.org/Conference2012.asp.
WABE (Western Association of Broadcast Engineers) 2012 Annual Convention
Date: Nov. 18-20
Location: Hyatt Regency Hotel, Calgary, Alberta, Canada
For more information visit www.wabe.ca.
2013 NAB Show
Date: April 6-11, 2013
Location: Las Vegas, NV.
For more information visit http://www.nabshow.com/2013/.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox