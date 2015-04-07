Datavideo to Unveil Slate of Products at 2015 NAB Show

WHITTIER, CALIF. – Datavideo has announced its new slate of products that it will unveil during the 2015 NAB Show. The products are designed for the worship, education, sports and broadcast markets.

Datavideo will be showing two new video switchers. First , the SE-700 is a four input HD video switcher with features like dual chromakey, lumakey, downstream keying , PIP, clip storage and a control panel. The SE-1200MU is a six input HD video switcher that can be controlled remotely while streaming the multiview.

The HDR-10, a single channel replay recorder, will also be on display. Designed for sporting events, the HDR-10 can store recorded clips on a removable SSD drive for instant replay during a broadcast or at a later time.

Also present at the NAB Show will be the PTC-150, a pan tilt zoom remote controlled camera. New features include built in tally lights and the ability to use different lenses. The camera is controlled by the RMC-180 surface panel via a CAT 5/6 Ethernet cable.

The NVS-25 is a standalone streaming encoder that can stream live video to a CDN and record to a removable USB drive simultaneously. It comes with SDI, HDMI and composite inputs.

The 2015 NAB Show will run from April 11-16 in Las Vegas.