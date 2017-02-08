Dante Integrated Products Reach 1,000

AMSTERDAM—Audinate will take some time to celebrate at ISE 2017 a pair of recent accomplishments for its Dante media networking technology.

The first of the Dante milestones is that there are now more than 1,000 different commercially available products currently available. The second, per Audinate, is that more than 350 manufacturers have licensed Dante, 75 more than the same time last year.

Audinate will show many of its Dante-enabled products at ISE 2017, which is currently underway in Amsterdam.