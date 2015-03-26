Dalet Wins Swedish Radio Newsroom Contract

PARIS – Sveriges Radio AB/Swedish Radio, Sweden's national radio broadcaster, has tapped Dalet's Dalet News Suite to serve as the base for its newsroom computer system.

A single, centralized Dalet Galaxy platform will handle the multi-site installation, providing a completely open, integrated and extensive base to implement new workflows at scale. The Dalet Galaxy is able to accommodate anything from additional users to social media feeds.

The installation also features Dalet NRCS story-centric tools and Dalet On-the-Go, a mobile application that allows field journalists to stay connected to the newsroom.

Sveriges Radio is a decentralized media company with 25 local channels that produces and broadcasts more than 115,000 hours of content every year for a daily audience of four million people.