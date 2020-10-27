France Télévisions Taps Dalet for Remote Production

PARIS—As France Télévisions adapts to the realities of remote production, the network has sought the help of Dalet and its Dalet Galaxy xCloud to assist with enabling new workflows from home, supporting more than 300 France Télévisions journalists.

France Télévisions has subscribed to Dalet Galaxy xCloud, a Software-as-a-Service offering that is a full-featured version of the latest Dalet Galaxy five platform, which uses the cloud to facilitate end-to-end, remote news production workflows, Dalet says. The Galaxy xCloud facilitates news production workflows across national channels and the franceinfo rolling news channel. It also supports newsroom editing applications, including Adobe Premiere Pro and Dalet OneCut.

Dalet Galaxy xCloud’s remote editing framework integrates with France Télévisions’ on-premises Dalet Galaxy five system. It supports advanced proxy editing workflows, mixing of central and local content, with proxy content cached locally to eliminate disruptions due to limited bandwidth. Rendering is offloaded to the Dalet Galaxy xCloud system.

France Télévisions will use the Dalet Galaxy xCloud on AWS Cloud, which connects high-resolution file exchange with the on-premises Dalet Galaxy five platform. The broadcast is later expected to move to a hybrid configuration that utilizes the Dalet Galaxy xCloud on-premises gateway to manage heavy media processing. Only proxy content will be sent to the cloud. The hybrid implementation will also support low latency workflows.