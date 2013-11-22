Da Ai TV Selects Digital Rapids for Streaming

HONG KONG—Da Ai TV has selected Digital Rapids’ StreamZ Live adaptive streaming encoders to power live streaming of its news, drama and cultural content to global viewers online and through dedicated apps for mobile viewing platforms.



Da Ai TV is key to the outreach efforts of the Tzu Chi Foundation, a Buddhist international humanitarian organization.



The StreamZ Live encoders transform live HD source feeds into high-quality HD, SD and mobile-targeted output streams in multiple bitrates for viewing through Da Ai TV's web portal and on mobile devices. Supplied by integrator Forevertek, the encoders are deployed in conjunction with Octoshape Infinite HD-M technology for optimized network delivery of the resulting streams.



“Spiritual groups and other non-profit organizations around the world are using online streaming to bring their messages to wider audiences beyond the geographic limitations inherent in traditional television distribution,” said Clive Vickery, managing director, EMEA and Asia at Digital Rapids.



StreamZ Live encoders provide flexible, multiscreen output format support for audience-expanding live streaming applications. Powering initiatives from online and mobile video to over-the-top services and IPTV, StreamZ Live’s output capabilities and adaptive streaming support allow users to reach viewers on various devices.