Custom Consoles completes new edit desk suite in UK

Custom Consoles has completed installation of four edit suite desks at the UK post-production studios of a major international satellite broadcast network. All four desks match existing furniture designed and installed by Custom Consoles in two video suites, two audio post suites and two voiceover studios.

The original furniture was designed to match the network’s operational and space requirements back in 2009, including the increasingly popular white finish. The four new edit suite desks are all to the same specification as the originals, and the installation was done in four separate phases to ensure that at least three of the suites were fully operational at any one time.

The four newly-installed video edit suite desks each incorporate a ventilated computer storage pedestal at the operator’s left and a 13RU equipment storage bay on the right. Three flat-panel picture monitors on Ergotron mounts are located at the rear of each desk. A fourth picture display sits on the desktop.