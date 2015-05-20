CTV Acquires Leader LV 5770A Multi-Monitors for Outside Broadcast

LONDON – CTV Outside Broadcaster has picked up the 3G/HD/SD-SDI multi-monitor signal analyzer LV 5770A from Leader Instrument Corporation. The London-based outside broadcasting company now has three LV 5770A and uses them for test and measurement roles during major productions, monitoring video signal quality.

The LV5770A is a compact broadcast signal analyzer that supports 3G, HD dual link, HD-SDI and SD-SDI signal formats. Signal amplitudes, vector, data, color bars and program pict

ure can be viewed individually or in a quad-split mode on an LCD screen. Video display options include eye-pattern and jitter waveform. The instrument can also manually or automatically capture video frames and measure eye-pattern rise time, amplitude, fall time, timing jitter, current, rising-edge and falling-edge overshoot automatically.

An Ethernet interface can control LV 5770A remotely over Telnet, detect remote system errors via SNMP, forward files via FTP or perform other operations from a connected PC. The remote control connector can load presets, switch the input signal and transmit error logs.

CTV Outside Broadcaster is an EMG company with partners in Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands.