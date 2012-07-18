CTS Delivers Word With SSL

BURLINGTON, CANADA: CTS, a terrestrial religious broadcaster serving Ottawa, Toronto, London, Calgary and Edmonton, recently chose a Solid State Logic C100 HDS Digital Broadcast Console to handle audio for its new Audio Control Room B. The console integrates with SDI video infrastructure and utilizes a versatile I/O system with stage boxes in multiple production spaces. The expansion into a new control room represents the beginning of a facility-wide upgrade for audio to increase production capacity and turnaround.



The C100 is used to produce “100 Huntley Street,” an hour-long Christian values-based talk show with multiple segments that range from remote interviews to panel discussions. The show is aired coast to coast through the Global Television System in Canada as well as on CTS-TV. The console is also used for programs that range from full orchestras, bands and singing groups to game shows, to other types of talking head-type shows. Along with the Dialogue Automix, CTS purchased the new C-play spot and music playout system fully integrated into the console, giving the station maximum flexibility. The C100 also serves 5.1 surround needs, post production of programs and to attract third-party clientele.