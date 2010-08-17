CTC installs Miranda branding, master control, monitoring

CTC, the Russian entertainment TV network, has installed Miranda Technologies’ branding, master control and multiviewer systems as part of a refurbishment and consolidation of its Moscow-based facility.

Systems integrator Okno-TV is consolidating three previously separate facilities and providing capacity for international feeds in a centralized operation for CTC’s three channels. It has installed 18 Miranda Imagestore 750 master control and channel branding processors with three Intuition XG branding co-processors for advanced TV graphics. The system also includes three Kaleido-X multiviewers for signal monitoring. CTC will be using the Intuition XGs in combination with the Imagestore 750s for a wide mix of promos, including lower-third graphics, animated bugs, preview promotions and data-driven text.

The Kaleido-X multiviewers are used for monitoring and engineering control at CTC. A total of 96 inputs are displayed across multiple screens throughout the facility, including a number of 57in TVLogic panels.