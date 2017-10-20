CTA Warns of ATSC 3.0 ‘Chaos’ Without Modulation Standard

WASHINGTON—There could be “chaos in the marketplace” and possible consumer rejection of the next-gen TV transmission standard according to the Consumer Technology Association if the FCC doesn’t provide regulatory certainty about how these signals will be delivered, specifically the modulation standard for the A/322 physical layer protocol.

For more information, read the full story on TVT’s sister publication B&C.

For a comprehensive list of TV Technology’s ATSC 3.0 coverage, see our ATSC3 silo.