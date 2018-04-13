CTA Promotes Chupka and Moore

ALEXANDRIA, VA--The Consumer Technology Association has promoted Karen Chupka and Tiffany Moore to newly created roles.

Karen Chupka

Chupka has been named executive vice president of CES. She was been with the association for about three decades. Chupka has held numerous roles within the organization, including vice president of business development, director of industry relations and education, and director of marketing for CES. She has also served as director of business development with Gartner and worked for the National Association of Manufacturers.

She now oversees the sales, marketing, conferences, operations and management of CTA’s events including its annual tradeshows, CES and CES Asia.

Moore is now senior vice president of political and industry affairs. She joined CTA in 2015 as vice president of government and political affairs. Her new role will include overseeing CTA’s U.S. Jobs, and Diversity and Inclusion initiatives.

Tiffany Moore

She previously served in public sector roles, including assistant U.S. trade representative for intergovernmental affairs and public liaison at the Office of the United States Trade Representative, and legislative director for U.S. Rep. Fred Upton (R-MI). She also has experience as director of government relations for Kellogg Company, principal at Moore Consulting and a strategic consultant with TwinLogic Strategies.