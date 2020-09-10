CTA Moves CES 2021 Date

ARLINGTON, Va.—The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) today announced its CES 2021 all-digital experience will take place Monday, Jan. 11, through Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. When CTA originally announced the cancellation of the in-person show in Vegas in July, it had planned to hold the virtual event Jan. 6-9.

The first day of the digital event will be devoted exclusively to the media, allowing only members of the press to attend. Jan. 12 and 13 will focus on exhibitor showcases and conference programming, and the last day of CES 2021 will be exclusively devoted to conference programming, CTA said.

The all-digital experience will allow participants to hear from tech innovations, see new technologies and product launches and engage with global brands and startups, it said.