CSP Mobile to roll out new HD production truck in November
HD4, the newest member of CSP Mobile’s fleet of mobile production trucks, will have 10 new Ikegami HDK-95C full-digital HDTV portable CMOS camera systems on board when it debuts in November.
The 53ft expando production truck, which is ready for a full schedule of professional and college sports, HD broadcast and cable production assignments, will provide CSP Mobile with precision CMOS imagery and a direct upgrade path to the 3G format.
“They (the cameras) are upgradable to 3G right out of the box, which was very important to us,” said Len Chase, president/co-owner of CSP Mobile Productions. “ Our clients are starting to ask for that, and with Ikegami we’re prepared to accommodate them, at the high level of performance we’ve come to expect.”
The HDK-95C HD portable digital camera is a flexible new addition to Ikegami’s Unicam HD line. Equipped with Native multiformat 2.5-million-pixel, 2/3in CMOS sensors, the HDK-95C has an upgrade path to 24p and 3G formats, including 1080/60p and 4:4:4 24p. Providing end-to-end digital processing, it features a low-profile docking camera head for fiber, triax or wireless applications.
Little Bay Broadcast Services will be the integrator for HD4.
See Ikegami at IBC 2013 Stand 11.A31.
