Crunchyroll Expands Cloud-Based Post-Production With SDVI and TMT Insights

LOS ANGELES and SUNNYVALE, Calif.—SDVI and TMT Insights have announced that the international anime brand and streaming service Crunchyroll has deployed the SDVI Rally media supply chain management platform along with TMT Insights Polaris operational management platform.

The combination of the Rally platform with Polaris provided Crunchyroll with a powerful solution for orchestrating its content ingest, subtitling, dubbing, and packaging for delivery on the company's popular anime OTT services, the companies said.

The deployment occurred as Crunchyroll is working to re-engineer and optimize its cloud-based enterprise technology stack supporting OTT streaming experiences.

"Crunchyroll is a great example of a customer that will derive tremendous benefits in terms of workflow efficiency and content capacity from the migration of their media supply chain to the cloud," commented Simon Adler, senior vice president of North American sales, SDVI. "The combination of Rally with Polaris ensures that their operators have an easy-to-use system that can scale to meet ever-growing content throughput requirements."

"It was immediately clear that to achieve Crunchyroll's goals, SDVI's Rally was best positioned to be central to that architecture leveraging its expansive marketplace and workflow capabilities united with Polaris' intuitive UX front-end," remarked Andy Shenkler, CEO of TMT Insights. "This fully cloud-native media supply chain will increase their ability to enhance and grow their global offerings."

At the core of its content distribution architecture, the Rally and Polaris platforms streamline Crunchyroll's ability to scale the infrastructure efficiently and gain operational visibility required to ensure delivery of high-quality premium content experiences for the anime community. Collectively, the Rally and Polaris deployments deliver significant organizational benefits including more efficient content library storage, streamlined workflow orchestration, increased collaboration among editorial teams, reduced production costs, and decreased delivery and order fulfillment times, the companies reported.