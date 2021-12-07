Crown Media Taps Globecast For Hallmark Channels’ Cloud Playout Migration

LOS ANGELES—Globecast is providing Crown Media Family Networks with cloud playout services for Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Drama, which together reach more than 150 million U.S. homes.

Globecast will manage the primary channel playout of linear and OTT feeds as well as all terrestrial and satellite distribution to MVPDs and VMPDs under terms of the five-year deal. Services include playout of both HD and SD for all of the channels as well as OTT variants of the linear product, Globecast said.

Globecast has engineered its completely cloud-based solution in partnership with its cloud service provider, and Crown Media has its content library managed in the cloud. The library feeds into Globecast’s media supply chain. Globecast’s media management solution and automation integrates ready-to-air files to the playlist. Channels are then distributed via satellite and terrestrially from Globecast’s Culver City facility, it said.

Hallmark Channels operate with a high degree of operational complexity. They have considerable on-screen graphics requirements, alongside regular template and branding changes that occur throughout the year to highlight various holidays and other events, it said.

“We are very pleased that our long-standing relationship with Crown Media has led to this groundbreaking project,” said Eddie Ferraro, managing director of Globecast America. “Our development work has led to the creation of an industry-leading technology platform that will provide extensive operational and financial flexibility for our customers. We are absolutely confident in our market-leading playout technologies, further validating Globecast’s positioning in complex cloud-based media management services.”