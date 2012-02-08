Crossroads Television System Chooses Quantel for HD



NEWBURY, U.K.: Crossroads Television System has purchased a Quantel Enterprise sQ fast-turnaround production system and QTube global workflow technology. The systems will serve the broadcaster’s Burlington-based headquarters and regional stations: Calgary and Edmonton in Alberta; Toronto, London and Ottawa in Ontario.



CTS Chief Shared Services Officer Lara Dewar Laurie, said, “After searching for a server that matched our extensive criteria, only Quantel could provide a system that ticked all the boxes. Enterprise sQ offers the shortest time to air, great file handling and a very low cost of ownership. We gain workflow integration with our Final Cut Pro editors and the system supports SD and HD material, so our transition to HD will be seamless.”



The Enterprise sQ system includes 220 hours of HD storage. File and video ingest is handled by Quantel sQ Load and sQ Record applications. The system integrates with CTS’s existing Harris automation for playout. Desktop editing is handled via 13 sQ View and sQ Cut applications and craft editing via Quantel sQ Edit and four Final Cut Pro editors, which are fully integrated into the Quantel workflow. QTube will allow the regional CTS stations to browse, share and edit content via just an Internet connection.



CTS also has purchased Pablo PA, Quantel’s conform, preparation and workflow software, for its feature film division, Tricord Media.





