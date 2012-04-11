Crosscreek Selects Cobalt Digital for Voyager 11



URBANA, ILL.: Cobalt Digital has been selected by Crosscreek Television Productions to provide, commission and configure a signal distribution system for Voyager 11, the newest member of the Company’s HD mobile fleet. Crosscreek, a remote television production company based in Alabaster, Alabama that supports sports and entertainment broadcasters, will roll Voyager 11 out in late summer.



Cobalt will supply Crosscreek with a card-based solution comprised of its 9901-UDX 3G/HD/SD up down/cross converters with frame syncs, a 9821 downconverter with HD/SD-SDI Input, HD/SD-SDI reclocking, SD-SDI and analog video/audio outputs, and distribution amplifiers. The system will be controlled by OGCP-9000 control panels.





