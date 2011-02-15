CROATEL HD OB truck, studios turn to Miranda for routing solutions

Croatian satellite service provider CROATEL has completed one of the country’s first HD production facilities and HD OB truck using Miranda routers, signal management, multiviewers and channel branding.

CROATEL OB2, a Mercedes Azor OB truck, is built around Miranda’s NVISION 5128 multiformat router. This router is configured with a 96 x 96 matrix, and it handles all of the vehicle’s HD inputs and outputs from 16 camera feeds, the video switcher, audio mixer and slow-motion replay sources. Signal processing and distribution within the truck are performed by more than 40 interface modules housed in four Densité multiformat frames.

CROATEL’s new HD production facility, based in Zagreb, includes new HD studios and HD playout operations. The facility is playing out four HD arena sports channels, in both HD and SD, which are delivered by Croatian IPTV and DTH platforms.

The Zagreb facility’s infrastructure is also based on a NVISION 5128 router, in a 64 x 64 configuration, and a Densité signal-processing system, which includes the XVP-1801 up/down/crossconverter with AFD for automated aspect ratio control.