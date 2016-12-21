Creative Dimensions Lights Up Dallas Cowboys’ Studio

CHESHIRE, CONN.—The stars are night are reportedly big and bright in Texas, and few shine brighter than the star of the Dallas Cowboys. Now, the NFL team has a brand new broadcast studio courtesy of Creative Dimensions to emphasize that.

The Connecticut-based company was tasked with building a new broadcast studio for the Cowboys’ Star facility in Frisco, Texas, which serves as a basis of operation for much of the organization. The studio was completed back in late October.

Creative Dimensions is a provider of permanent and traveling broadcast set options.