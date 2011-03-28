Cox Media Names VP of Revenue



Cox Media Group recently chose Paul Curran as the new vice president of revenue. He succeeds Jane Williams, who earlier this year was named publisher of the Austin American-Statesman.



Curran’s new position involves revenue development, sales operations systems and managing new talent at the field sales and sales management levels. He was chosen based on a solid track record as sales executive and reputation for strategic thinking.



Curran was honored upon being selected for the new role and remarked that this is a “pivotal time in media’s history.”



His broadcast career began as an account executive for KSBW in Monterey, Calif in 1991. Curran joined Cox in 1995 as account executive for KTVU-TV and climbed through sales positions at that station before moving on to CMG Pittsburgh as general sales manager.



Cox Media Group operates 15 broadcast television stations, one local cable channel, 86 radio stations, eight daily newspapers, over a dozen non-daily publications and over 100 digital services.



