Cox Media Launches Mobile Service With Triveni Digital’s GuideBuilder



The Cox Media Group has begun implementation of its mobile DTV plan, with five of its group of stations taking the lead. Cox is using Triveni Digital’s GuideBuilder Mobile metadata platform as part of the rollout. The system generates PSIP EPG and mobile ESG data to support both fixed and mobile television services.



“The addition of GuideBuilder Mobile into our existing operations was straightforward, and because it operates on our existing GuideBuilder platform, we were able to launch our first mobile DTV services without significant investment in additional training or workflow changes,” said Sterling Davis, Cox Media Group’s vice president of technical operations.



The Cox stations implementing Mobile DTV operations are located in the Seattle, Oakland/San Francisco, Atlanta, Orlando, and Charlotte, N.C. markets.



