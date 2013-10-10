Cox Media Group News Bureau Upgrades With SGL Flashnet Archive

CINCINNATI—Cox Media Group News Bureau in Washington, D.C., has installed an Software Generation Ltd. FlashNet archive as part of its recent Avid Interplay upgrade. The SGL FlashNet replaces the bureau’s existing videotape archive system.



Prior to the SGL FlashNet installation, operators stored material to videotape, cataloguing the index from each tape in a searchable database, a time consuming process. The new workflow enables operators to apply rules that allow material to be moved automatically to drop folders via Avid Interplay. When ready for long term storage, SGL FlashNet moves the material directly to a SpectraLogic tape library.



“This is a really seamless integration that benefits the bureau immensely as it provides a complete automated service,” said Kevin Johnson TV news photographer. “This saves our operators huge amounts of time as storing and recalling clips can be done at the click of a button. Before the SGL FlashNet installation they would have to search the database for the tape location and then physically collect the material.”