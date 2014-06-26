Cox Media Group Hosts IEEE IT/Broadcast Training Course in August

Broadcast industry experts Wes Simpson and John Luff will teach the course.

For those engineers looking to gain a deeper understanding of a wide range of current and emerging technologies used in broadcast facilities, Cox Media Group (CMG), a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises, will host the next session of the IEEE Broadcast Technology Society (BTS)'s "Bridging the Gap" training course, August 6-7, at its corporate headquarters in Atlanta.

During the two-day seminar, attendees will learn how to resolve the knowledge gap that exists between IT technologists and video specialists, in order to improve operational efficiencies in broadcast facilities. The course is open to CMG employees, members of the broadcast community, and the general public at a rate of $395.

"File-based workflows have become the industry standard today, as broadcasters look to deliver a variety of digital media content to an ever growing number of devices," said Dave Siegler, vice president of technical operations, Cox Media Group, in a statement. "While file-based workflows bring many advantages to broadcast organizations, they also require that engineers be skilled in both broadcast and IT technologies. Our objective in hosting the IEEE BTS 'Bridging the Gap' seminar is to take a leadership role in ensuring that broadcast operations and engineering teams are knowledgeable about both methodologies."

Taught by well-known broadcast industry experts Wes Simpson and John Luff, "Bridging the Gap" training is ideal for engineers and senior level technicians. The course includes topics such as baseband digital video transport, video servers, data networking for broadcast facilities, metadata, archiving, and video compression. After completing the course, attendees will be able to resolve day-to-day issues more efficiently. Attendees will also receive a printed copy of the course materials featuring detailed diagrams and tables for future reference. IEEE continuing education credits are available to those who complete the course.

The IEEE BTS said is it also looking for hosts for future sessions. Each two-day seminar accommodates 30 or more attendees. Sessions can be hosted privately by a broadcast organization or can be open to the public. Host organizations may be entitled to receive a discount on student tuition, and IEEE BTS members receive a five percent discount toward tuition.

Online registration for the seminar is now open.

The IEEE Broadcast Technology Society is a technical society and council dedicated to advancing electrical and electronic engineering. The organization claims more than 2,000 members and chapters worldwide and operates an office in Piscataway, New Jersey.