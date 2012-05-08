Cox Digital Solutions Starts Mobile Division



NEW YORK: Cox Digital Solutions has launched a mobile division.



CDS is a division of Cox Reps, which, in turn, is part of the Cox Media Group, owner of 86 radio stations, along with newspapers, television stations and a cable network operation.



The new division is called CDS Mobile. Cox says the new division will connect advertisers and agencies with local media sites and “vertical content sites,” both in-hand and on-screen.



“Mobile is exploding, and we are there to monetize these growing local audiences in the best, most efficient way possible,” according to CDS Mobile GM Leif Welch.



CDS Mobile says it will match an advertiser’s specific target audience using geo-targeting.



-- Radio World

