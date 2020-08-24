COVID-19 Cases Reported at LA’s Television City

LOS ANGELES—Hollywood news blog Deadline reported that there were three confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Television City in Los Angeles on Aug. 21, a studio complex that houses many CBS productions.

According to Hackman Capital Partners, which owns Television City, the three cases are CBS corporate employees that are not tied to any productions. No productions have been shut down because of these cases, Hackman said.

All of the individuals were sent home to seek medical care and contact tracing was implemented, as per built-in safety policies, according to Deadline.

Deadline also shared that a staffer from Bell-Phillip Television, the production company for “The Bold and the Beautiful” that shoots at Television City, tested positive more than three weeks ago. The show moved up its scheduled dark week and extended it to a second week as a precaution. “The Bold and Beautiful” has since returned to production.