Coveloz Joins AIMS

BOTHELL, WASH.—Media networking and processing solutions provider Coveloz believes in developing technology on open standards, according to its President, Nestor Amaya, in a press release. As a result, the Ottawa-based company has announced that it is joining the Alliance for IP Media Solutions.

AIMS is an organization that focuses on promoting the adoption, standardization, development and refinement of open protocols for media over IP. AIMS currently endorses an IP transition plan that includes support for SMPTE 2022-6, AES67 and VSF recommendations TR-03 and TR-04. Per AIMS’ press release, “An open standards approach allows media companies to implement technology over time and transition at the pace that makes sense for their business.”

Coveloz joins other companies that previously joined AIMS, including Broadcast Solutions, Media Proxy, Macnica, Evertz, Dejero and Utah Scientific.