Court TV Returns Free Over the Air

CINCINNATI—Court is in session again, Court TV that is. After initially being taken off the air in 2008, Katz Networks, part of the E.W. Scripps Company, officially relaunched the 24/7 court coverage network on Wednesday, May 8.

During Court TV’s initial run it covered high-profile court cases to air, including the trials of O.J. Simpson, the Menendez brothers and Casey Anthony. In its new iteration, Court TV will provide live, gavel-to-gavel coverage, in-depth legal reporting and expert analysis of important and compelling trials across the county. Katz Networks has also acquired the complete library of the original Court TV’s library.

Katz has made agreements with local TV station group owners that will make the network available to more than 50% of U.S. television households through over-the-air broadcast; it will also be available to 25% of U.S. cable homes. Tribune will offer Court TV to 22 of its markets; E.W. Scripps will provide it in eight markets; Entravision Communications will have it in 10 markets; Univision will provide it in three markets; and Citadel Communications will air Court TV in Providence, R.I.