Corl, Fairhurst and Todd Elected to ATSC Board of Directors

WASHINGTON—Elections for three spots on the ATSC Board of Directors recently took place with the results putting Craig Todd, senior vice president at Dolby Laboratories, Mark Corl, senior vice president at Triveni Digital, and Jon Fairhurst, principal standards engineer for Samsung, on the board for three-year terms.

Corl and Fairhurst are both newly-elected members to the board. Corl works with emergent technology development at Triveni, focusing on new technologies that impact digital TV distribution, specifically IP-delivered content. Corl has previously worked with the ATSC as a chair for two ad hoc groups and served as vice chairman of the Personalization and Interactivity Implementation team. Fairhurst brings more than 30 years of experience working on projects related to digital television, including 10 years at Grass Valley and 20 years at Sharp Laboratories of America. With ATSC, Fairhurst has served as the vice chairman and editor of ATSC Video ad hoc group.

Re-elected to the board, Todd has been involved with the ATSC for 25 years. He served on the board in from 2007-2013 and 2015-2017. He has also been active in other standards and industry organizations, including ITU-R, DVB, UHDA, CTA, MPEG, SMPTE, AES, SCTE, IEC and NABA.

The three newly elected board members will join current board members whose terms continue into 2018: Lynn Claudy, NAB; Richard Friedel, Fox; Dr. Paul J. Hearty, Sony Electronics; Brett Jenkins, Nexstar Media Group; Dr. Jong Kim, LG Electronics; Howard Lukk, SMPTE; Brian Markwalter, CTA; Glenn Reitmeir, NBC Universal; Anne Schelle, Pearl TV; and Andy Scott, NCTA – The Internet and Television Association. In addition, Zenith’s Wayne Luplow has been appointed to the 2018 ATSC board by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers.

Board members whose terms will expire at the end of 2017 include Christopher Homer, who has retired from PBS; David Siegler, Cox Media Group; and Dr. Yian Wu, Communications Research Center, who represented IEEE for 2017. Friedel’s term as board chairman is also set to expire at the end of 2017; the 2018 chairman will be elected at the first meeting of the new year.

Corl, Fairhurst and Todd’s three-year terms will officially begin in January 2018.

