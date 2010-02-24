Copps, Clyburn, Baker to address broadcasters at NAB Show

Broadcasters wanting to learn firsthand how the government agency controlling everything from their future spectrum allocations to rules governing the ownership of media outlets will have an opportunity for some face time with three key policymakers April 13 at the NAB Show.

FCC Commissioners Michael Copps, Mignon Clyburn and Meredith Attwell Baker will speak during “The Washington Face-Off” session at the 2010 NAB Show. The three are expected to address issues related to spectrum management, media ownership and developments in digital media.

Copps joined the FCC in 2001 and began his second term in 2006. Prior to joining the FCC, he served as assistant secretary of commerce for trade development at the U.S. Department of Commerce.

Clyburn joined the FCC in 2009. Previously, she worked on the Public Service Commission (PSC) of South Carolina, where she served as chairwoman from 2002 to 2004.

Baker also joined the FCC in 2009. She recently served as acting assistant secretary of commerce for communications and information and acting administrator of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA).