Contour, Cerevo partner for live POV camera streaming

Contour (www.contour.com) and Cerevo (shell.cerevo.com) unveiled an inexpensive portable live-streaming video system at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the Cerevo LiveShell.

An HDMI cable connects Contour's Contour+ camera to Cerevo's LiveShell to bring real-time video broadcasting straight from the camera to the Ustream website. Collaboration among these three companies delivers high-quality, live-broadcast video for the first time in the hands-free video market, letting adventurers share point-of-view (POV) footage as it's captured. In addition to automatic sharing via Ustream, people can manually configure the Contour+/LiveShell combo to broadcast live on other video platforms. For additional functionality, a Web-based Dashboard remotely controls and alters settings.

Highlights:

· Broadcast POV footage as its captured: World's first "Ustream Compatible" internet-broadcasting device (released November, 2011 in Japan) let's you share your action live on the web.

· Set up easily: No PC or Mac needed; change settings via remote control access on a Web-based dashboard, by computer and/or smart phone;

· Deliver the action instantly: An HDMI interface makes recording and broadcasting live a snap;

· High-quality video: Contour+ delivers HD video in 1080p at 25/30fps or 720p at 25/30 and50/60fps and attaches to a variety of mounts. The maximum resolution with Cerevo LiveShell is approximately 480p;

· Film and broadcast for hours: LiveShell and the Contour+ both have greater than two-hour battery life.