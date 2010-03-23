Content Theater sessions to explore ‘Alice,’ ESPN in 3-D

Two Content Theater sessions during the 2010 NAB Show will feature behind-the-scenes details on the advancements in 3-D entertainment from the filmmakers of Disney's "Alice in Wonderland" and executives from ESPN's upcoming stereoscopic 3-D network.

"'Alice in Wonderland': Turning Fantasy into Motion Picture Reality" will feature a line-up of industry leaders including Art Repola, executive VP of visual effects and production for The Walt Disney Studios; Ken Ralston, multi-Academy Award-winning visual effects supervisor for the film; Corey Turner, stereographer for the film; and Tom Peitzman, co-producer/visual effects producer for the film.

"ESPN: Scoring a Field Goal in S3D Sports" will feature a panel of executives including Anthony Bailey, VP of emerging technologies for ESPN; Phil Orlins, coordinating producer of the ESPN X Games; Vince Pace, cinematographer and CEO of PACE; and Bob Toms, VP of production enhancements and interactive TV at ESPN.