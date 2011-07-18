Content discovery goes social with Facebook

UK content discovery specialist TV Genius has launched a Facebook-integrated TV guide system. It uses TV Genius' Content Discovery Platform to personalise TV guides, enabling users logging into the EPG with Facebook Connect to show their friends programs they like instantly highlighted in the grid.

As a cloud system, the Content Discovery Platform enables operators to deploy Facebook-integrated EPGs on the Web, connected TVs, smart phones and tablets. Users of the TV guide will be able to quickly and easily find new content to watch that is personally relevant, while encouraging them to connect and engage with their friends in a new way.

The system taps into the increasingly popular use of social media. A ResearchNow study, commissioned by TV Genius in September 2010, suggested that while traditional media remain dominant over TV content discovery, newer media are also having an emerging influence, especially among the younger generation of "digital natives."